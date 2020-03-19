Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Thursday update from Manitoba Health Officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 10:28 am
Updated March 19, 2020 10:29 am
An illustration of the 2020 virus threat Coronavirus, blood in a test tube.
An illustration of the 2020 virus threat Coronavirus, blood in a test tube. Getty Images

The province of Manitoba will hold its daily update on the novel coronavirus situation at 11 a.m.

Manitoba health officials will be in attendance. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba currently stands at 17 presumed and confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, with two additional cases announced Wednesday afternoon.

No one has died from the virus or needed to be hospitalized in Manitoba. There has been no confirmed evidence of community transmission.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba has 2 new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

Have a question for the province? Email it to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca and we will try to ask it at today’s press briefing. 

