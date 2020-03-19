Coronavirus: Thursday update from Manitoba Health Officials

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba will hold its daily update on the novel coronavirus situation at 11 a.m.

Manitoba health officials will be in attendance. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba currently stands at 17 presumed and confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, with two additional cases announced Wednesday afternoon.

No one has died from the virus or needed to be hospitalized in Manitoba. There has been no confirmed evidence of community transmission.

