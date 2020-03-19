Coronavirus in B.C.: How you can help people in your community

Send this page to someone via email

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the fabric of life in B.C. and around the world, many people are looking for ways to help others in their community who need to self-isolate.

While federal and provincial governments have provided financial supports during the pandemic, smaller, more informal groups have emerged online to support at-risk residents, such as seniors and immunocompromised people, who need help with things like grocery deliveries and other chores.

Below is a list of community groups that have been created to help others. This list will be regularly updated:

COVID-19 Coming Together: The Vancouver-based Facebook group, which has more than 20,000 members, was created to help vulnerable people with their urgent requests, everything from food and medicine delivery to financial assistance.

Some who feel isolated are using the page to reach out and form virtual communities in an effort to stave off loneliness.

COVID Isolation Assistance-White Rock/South Surrey This group services people in need in the Surrey/White Rock area. It features requests ranging from meal deliveries for seniors to athletes looking to borrow exercise equipment to help with their training.

Tri-Cities Coronavirus Telephone Support Line: Locals in need of help can call 236-668-7463 to connect with volunteers looking to assist.

Breaking Bread The restaurant industry has been hit hard by recent measures with many forced to close their doors or transition to take-out only service.

Breaking Bread is a resource for those who wish to support local restaurants during the challenging times ahead. The site lists more than 50 independent restaurants across B.C. that offer take-out and delivery service.

The site also encourages customers to buy gift cards from local restaurants for future use.

