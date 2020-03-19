Regina business initiates city-wide scavenger hunt amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

In a time of isolation, members of the community are getting creative and finding ways to stay connected.

Stay’n’Play Parenting in Regina has started a “A City Wide Heart Hunt” – prompting residents to place hand-crafted hearts in their window.

With people encouraged to stay at home, the initiative is meant to get people outside and breathe in some fresh air.

For parents looking for ways to entertain their children, it’s a fun way for the kids to embark on a scavenger hunt or count the number of hearts they see along the way.

“With kids, they are always looking for something to do. This gives them something to do while we are going out for a walk to keep that energy burning,” said Jessica Tiefenbach, Stay’n’Play Parenting owner.

Stay’n’Play Parenting Network is a child development and parenting resource, with educational programs designed to help parents along the way.

Tiefenbach said the heart hunt is also a great way to keep kids busy inside the home.

“We’ve only got one up right now, but they’re [her kids] like ‘can we put up more?” Tiefenbach said. “There are other families out there who have (also) put out some.”

Additionally, the hearts are being used to recognize front line staff dealing with COVID-19 – including hospital, grocery store and pharmacy workers.

“I’m so impressed with how awesome the Regina community is in coming together and saying ‘yeah this is a really good initiative’ and putting the effort in for this,” Tiefenbach said.

Having to limit services at her facility due to COVID-19, Tiefenbach is also offering online classes to allow parents and their kids a chance to interact.

“With everybody keeping to their selves, it’s a little hard to have those classes face-to-face. Having them online helps keep parents from going stir crazy and children from going stir crazy,” Tiefenbach said.

“Being home alone with kids can sometimes be really hard for families so we are doing a few online classes for free.”

To learn more about the initiative, you can visit the Stay’n’Play Parenting Facebook Page.

