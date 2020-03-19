Menu

Health

New Brunswick continues attempt to ‘slow down’ spread of coronavirus

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 12:23 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 12:24 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick identifies 3 new presumptive COVID-19 cases
There are three more presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, bringing the total number of people sick to 11. As Silas Brown reports, the government is urgently pushing one message: stay home.

New Brunswick is set to address its efforts to contain and slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province on Thursday.

Officials announced Wednesday there are now 11 cases of the virus in the province, nine presumptive cases and two confirmed cases.

The three new presumptive cases on Wednesday involve a woman in her 60s in southeastern New Brunswick who was on a cruise, a man in his 60s who came into contact with an individual who had been in contact with a travel-related case, and a woman in her 50s who had travelled to the U.K.

READ MORE: New Brunswick identifies 3 new presumptive coronavirus cases, bringing total to 11

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs are set to provide more details at Thursday’s briefing, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT.

Story continues below advertisement

Both have continued to push New Brunswickers to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

“It is up to us to take actions that will slow the spread of the virus, and give our doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals the best chance to cope with its impact,” Russell said on Wednesday.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 can be stressful for people and communities. It is natural to feel distress, anxiety, grief, and worry during and after a stressful situation.”

Residents of St. Stephen, N.B., prepare for Canadian-US border to close
Residents of St. Stephen, N.B., prepare for Canadian-US border to close

Higgs was even more forceful, saying people should stay home whenever possible.

“I cannot stress that enough… No play dates; no sleepovers; family visits only when required,” said Higgs.

CoronavirusNew BrunswickCOVID-19Blaine HiggsNew Brunswick health careDr. Jennifer RussellNew Brunswick coronavirusCOVID-19 New Brunswick
