Coronavirus: Kingston, Ont. temporarily allows residents to put out more garbage

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the City of Kingston, Ont., is increasing the number of garbage bags allowed per household from one to four per week without requiring bag tags.

According to a news release, the increased limit is effective immediately and will be in place until April 5.

The measure is intended to help individuals and families who are self-isolating to dispose of their garbage safely and reduce face-to-face interactions that would normally occur in obtaining extra bag tags. The city says obtaining tags is also more difficult with many businesses closing or reducing hours of operation.

Residents are urged to continue to comply with the one-bag limit if possible and only put out up to four bags if absolutely necessary.

The city is asking that residents refrain from taking advantage of the situation and only use the additional bags for household waste.

Frontline waste collectors are continuing to work through the COVID-19 pandemic to provide critical waste collection services.

According to a media release from the city of Kingston, “This is NOT a time to just throw out “things” or do spring cleaning, please protect the collector and only place out the number of bags you absolutely need to.”

For now, the city is asking residents to skip the use of a garbage receptacle (i.e. can or container) and just use a garbage bag.

Kingston residents have already been asked to throw napkins and tissues in the garbage and those who are feeling sick must throw away any items that have come into contact with their mouths, noses or eyes.