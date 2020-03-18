Menu

Health

Some people in their 30s with coronavirus being placed on ventilators: Ontario health minister

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 3:53 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 4:14 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario working hard to ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19 spread
WATCH ABOVE: During a provincial COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that Ontario is “working hard to flatten the curve” of the virus outbreak, stating the province will be setting up 25 dedicated COVID-19 assessment centres to assist hospitals, and will soon be able to conduct 5,000 virus tests per day, up from the current 2,000 test capacity.

Ontario’s health minister says some people in their 30s with novel coronavirus are being placed on ventilators, adding the COVID-19 pandemic is a “very serious health situation for all Ontarians.”

Christine Elliott made the remarks during a press conference with Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Rod Phillips at Queen’s Park Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott said while younger people more often seem to be carriers of the virus and do not often experience severe symptoms, there have recently been situations where “people in their 30s are now becoming very ill and are having to be placed on ventilators.”

READ MORE: 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, total active cases at 206

“We’re seeing that certainly across Ontario,” Elliott said.

“We’re also seeing it in places like the United States, in New York for example. Very significant increase in cases. They are finding their health system is being severely overburdened right now. We don’t want to get to that situation in Ontario.”

It is not clear if the individuals Elliott was referring to have underlying health conditions, though medical experts have said that older people and those with underlying conditions are most susceptible to developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Elliott encouraged social distancing and asked people to not gather in crowds.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Finance Minister praises financial aid package, says it addresses ‘front and centre’ issues

In that same press conference, Elliott said automakers in Ontario are looking to be outfitted with tools needed to create ventilators.

The province has ordered 300 additional ventilators, she said, adding that the current supply of the machines is sufficient for the time being.

Ontario reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 206. Five cases are resolved, while one person who had COVID-19 is deceased.

— With files from Jeff Semple

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadaChristine Elliottcoronavirus cases canadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Health MinisterHealth Minister Christine Elliott
