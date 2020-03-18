Some people in their 30s with coronavirus being placed on ventilators: Ontario health minister

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s health minister says some people in their 30s with novel coronavirus are being placed on ventilators, adding the COVID-19 pandemic is a “very serious health situation for all Ontarians.”

Christine Elliott made the remarks during a press conference with Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Rod Phillips at Queen’s Park Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott said while younger people more often seem to be carriers of the virus and do not often experience severe symptoms, there have recently been situations where “people in their 30s are now becoming very ill and are having to be placed on ventilators.”

“We’re seeing that certainly across Ontario,” Elliott said.

“We’re also seeing it in places like the United States, in New York for example. Very significant increase in cases. They are finding their health system is being severely overburdened right now. We don’t want to get to that situation in Ontario.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is not clear if the individuals Elliott was referring to have underlying health conditions, though medical experts have said that older people and those with underlying conditions are most susceptible to developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Elliott encouraged social distancing and asked people to not gather in crowds.

In that same press conference, Elliott said automakers in Ontario are looking to be outfitted with tools needed to create ventilators.

The province has ordered 300 additional ventilators, she said, adding that the current supply of the machines is sufficient for the time being.

Ontario reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 206. Five cases are resolved, while one person who had COVID-19 is deceased.

— With files from Jeff Semple

View link »