Significant rain on the way for London area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London area, warning of strong wind gusts, thunderstorms and significant rain.

The statement is in effect for London, Parkhill, Komoka and Strathroy as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says an approaching warm front will cause showers and thunderstorms to move through the area on Thursday evening. It expects some of the storms will contain heavy downpours, with local rainfall amounts of 25 millimetres in an hour possible.

A few showers or thunderstorms are also expected overnight in some areas, and there is the risk that isolated thunderstorms overnight could contain wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

A greater threat for high wind gusts is expected Friday morning into early afternoon as a cold front approaches, preceded by a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There will also be potential for wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour as the band moves through. If these strong winds develop, Environment Canada says it could lead to some localized power outages.