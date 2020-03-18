Coronavirus: Second COVID-19 assessment centre to open in London, Ont. on March 19

Send this page to someone via email

London’s Carling Heights Community Centre will soon be home to the city’s second COVID-19 assessment centre.

It’s set to open on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at 656 Elizabeth Street.

It will open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., just like the assessment centre at Oakridge Arena.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said the purpose of opening a second COVID-19 assessment centre is to increase access for residents of London and Middlesex County.

Since Monday, the health unit says the Oakridge Arena assessment centre, which is London’s first, has seen more than 800 patients.

View link »

It has helped to “… alleviate the number of visits to local Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centre,” according to the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Assessment centres will not provide testing, and are intended to educate and provide further guidance. There will be no medication or treatment onsite.

The MLHU says most people who visit assessment centres will not require or receive a COVID-19 test.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.