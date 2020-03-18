Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario at 206 active COVID-19 cases, over 3,000 under investigation
During a provincial public health update on Wednesday, Ontario’s associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe stated that there were 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, including five resolved cases and one deceased individual. She also said that there were over 3000 cases under investigation, and although the demand for COVID-19 tests is rising, the provincial lab capacity is also increasing the number of tests they can conduct per day.