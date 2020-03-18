Western Hockey League cancels remainder of 2019-20 regular season due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Hockey League’s regular season has come to an end due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the league announced it was cancelling the remaining 54 games on the 2019-20 regular schedule for the Winnipeg Ice and the 21 other WHL teams, adding that every effort would be made to conduct the playoffs.

The Western Hockey League announced today the conclusion of the 2019-20 regular season. STATEMENT 📰 | https://t.co/jvw7GZjQsE pic.twitter.com/MbeEgNCuFV — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 18, 2020

The Ice had five games remaining when the season was paused last Thursday. Three of those were home games against Saskatoon, Regina and Brandon. The hockey team says details will be provided on refunds once a plan has been finalized.

At the time of the shutdown, Winnipeg was sitting in second place in the East Division and had clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

