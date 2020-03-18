Menu

Sports

Western Hockey League cancels remainder of 2019-20 regular season due to coronavirus

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 1:46 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 3:41 pm
The Calgary Hitmen and Winnipeg Ice are among the teams whose seasons have ended as the WHL cancelled all remaining regular-season games.
The Calgary Hitmen and Winnipeg Ice are among the teams whose seasons have ended as the WHL cancelled all remaining regular-season games. Cami Kepke / Global News

The Western Hockey League’s regular season has come to an end due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the league announced it was cancelling the remaining 54 games on the 2019-20 regular schedule for the Winnipeg Ice and the 21 other WHL teams, adding that every effort would be made to conduct the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ice had five games remaining when the season was paused last Thursday. Three of those were home games against Saskatoon, Regina and Brandon. The hockey team says details will be provided on refunds once a plan has been finalized.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice succeeding in first season since relocation, on way to playoffs

At the time of the shutdown, Winnipeg was sitting in second place in the East Division and had clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Winnipeg Ice paint the rink pink
Winnipeg Ice paint the rink pink
Winnipeg Sports Coronavirus WHL Western Hockey League Junior Hockey Winnipeg Ice coronavirus in manitoba Western Hockey League coronavirus WHL coronavirus WHL season cancelled WHL 2019-20 season
