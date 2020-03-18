Minden Hills declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Township of Minden Hills has followed Ontario’s lead and declared a state of emergency amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration was made by the township on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:42 p.m. and will be in effect until further notice.

The township’s emergency operations centre has also been convened and is meeting daily to monitor the situation.

It will communicate updates daily as information becomes available.

All community programming, events and advisory committee meetings scheduled at municipal buildings and facilities are postponed until after April 5.

All council, committee of the whole and committee of adjustment meetings will continue as scheduled.

As of the end of the March 18 business day, all township facilities are closed to the public until further notice.