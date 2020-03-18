Coronavirus: Circuit courts close in Saskatchewan, restrictions at other provincial courts

Send this page to someone via email

More measures are being put in place at provincial courts across Saskatchewan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those include closing all circuit courts and further restricting access to permanent locations.

Northern circuit fly-in courts are closing this week and all remaining circuit courts will close starting Monday, March 23.

Proceedings in circuit courts are being adjourned to dates past May 31, however, officials said trials and preliminary hearings for accused who are in custody may proceed if deemed urgent by the presiding judge.

Any appearances by the accused, if hearings proceed, will be by video, telephone, agent or in-person, depending on the details, court officials said, adding notices will be posted at all circuit court locations with contact information.

Effective March 23, access to the 13 permanent provincial courts will be restricted only to those necessary for proceedings: counsel, litigants, accused, witnesses, support workers, treatment court workers and members of the media.

Officials said trials, preliminary hearings, sentencing and bail hearings for accused who are in custody will continue unless adjourned by the court or by an application.

The court will make use of video and audio appearances when possible in those matters.

For criminal matters involving accused who are not in custody, officials said those will be adjourned to dates after May 31.

A list of adjournment dates will be posted to the court’s website.

Tickets

All appearances for provincial tickets, including traffic safety court, scheduled between March 23 and May 31 are being adjourned.

Court officials said those scheduled to appear between those dates have to decide on one of the following options:

Make a voluntary payment either online or by mail to the Fine Collection Branch, Box 5030, Regina, Saskatchewan, S4P 3T9.

Contact local courthouses for time to pay extensions, time to pay requests and not guilty pleas.

Ticket court dates are being adjourned to dates that are at least 10 weeks later from current court dates, which will be published on the court’s website.

Small claims court

Small claim trials and case management conferences scheduled between March 23 and May 31 are adjourned.

Court officials said those affected will be contacted and new dates provided for proceedings.

New claims can still be filed with the court by mail or placing the documents in a dropbox in the lobby of the courthouse.

Officials said the documents will be reviewed by a clerk, who will then advise claimants on their next steps.

