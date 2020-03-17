Coronavirus: WrestleMania 36 is still happening — but without any fans

Send this page to someone via email

The WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 36 will still go ahead but there will be no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WrestleMania 36 was originally supposed to take place in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., but now the WWE is moving the event to its training centre in Orlando.

Only essential personal will be granted access to enter the training centre for WrestleMania, the sports entertainment industry’s big blockbuster, to help produce the event.

The WWE released a statement on Monday saying the event will stream live on April 5 at 7 p.m.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania,” the statement read.

The Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee also released a statement in regards to WrestleMania 36 moving locations.

“Our community has waited 36 years to host WrestleMania, and while we are saddened that this unforeseen situation has led us to today’s announcement, this is totally the right call for the safety and security of everyone involved,” the statement said. “A huge thank-you to all of our local leaders and our friends at the WWE, as we collectively worked through the unprecedented fluidity of the last few weeks. The Team Tampa Bay-WWE partnership has never been stronger.”

The WWE has also paused the events that lead up to WrestleMania including The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, which was scheduled for April 2, and NXT Takeover.

The WWE said it will share further details on those events when they become available.