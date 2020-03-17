Hamilton mother charged after child seriously hurt in west-end apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A mother has been charged in connection to an apartment fire that sent two people to the hospital in Hamilton’s west end in late February.

Detectives have charged 37-year-old Michelle Vardy for an accidental fire that started just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The multiple-alarm fire started on the 6th floor of an apartment building at 44 Glen Road and was contained to one unit of the multi-floor high rise.

Hamilton Fire located the mother and a 3-year-old child lying on the floor by a sofa.

Hamilton EMS said they transported a woman with serious injuries and a child in life-threatening condition to the hospital.

Fire crews said a dog perished in the apartment while a cat was rescued and revived. No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Fire said the apartment suffered significant damage.

Investigators said the fire has been deemed accidental, however, they believe the mother was inattentive with her child and are proceeding with charges of criminal negligence.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3817.

1:06 Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton