Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton mother charged after child seriously hurt in west-end apartment fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 1:15 pm
Hamilton police have charged a mother after a fire in the city's west-end which sent her child to hospital with serious injuries.
Hamilton police have charged a mother after a fire in the city's west-end which sent her child to hospital with serious injuries. Global News

A mother has been charged in connection to an apartment fire that sent two people to the hospital in Hamilton’s west end in late February.

Detectives have charged 37-year-old Michelle Vardy for an accidental fire that started just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The multiple-alarm fire started on the 6th floor of an apartment building at 44 Glen Road and was contained to one unit of the multi-floor high rise.

READ MORE: Woman, child seriously hurt in apartment fire in Hamilton

Hamilton Fire located the mother and a 3-year-old child lying on the floor by a sofa.

Hamilton EMS said they transported a woman with serious injuries and a child in life-threatening condition to the hospital.

Fire crews said a dog perished in the apartment while a cat was rescued and revived. No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Fire said the apartment suffered significant damage.

READ MORE: Explosion, fire at Stoney Creek Airport: Hamilton police

Investigators said the fire has been deemed accidental, however, they believe the mother was inattentive with her child and are proceeding with charges of criminal negligence.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3817.

Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton
Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton Fire44 glen road44 glen road hamiltonfire in hamilton's west endfire on glen road hamiltonmother and child in hamilton firewoman and child in hamilton firemother charged in hamilton fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.