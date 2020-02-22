Woman, child seriously hurt in apartment fire in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been sent to hospital after an apartment fire in Hamilton’s west end on Saturday night.

Hamilton Fire says crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire around 7 p.m. at 44 Glen Road after reports of a fire coming from a sixth-floor apartment balcony.

“A report was also provided to the on-scene crews that there may be people inside the apartment,” according to Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe.

“An aggressive search and rescue operation was initiated and firefighters found a rescued an adult and a child in the fire apartment.”

Hamilton EMS says they transported a woman with serious injuries and a child in life-threatening condition to hospital.

Hamilton Police and @HamiltonFireDep have responded to a fire in the area of Glen Road in #HamOnt. Two individuals have been transported to hospital by @HPS_Paramedics in serious condition. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 23, 2020

“A dog perished in the apartment and a cat was rescued and revived by firefighters,” Cunliffe said.

No other injuries were reported.

Hamilton Fire confirms the apartment suffered significant damage. The office of the fire marshal has been notified.

