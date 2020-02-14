Explosion, fire at Stoney Creek Airport: Hamilton police

Hamilton Police say they are investigating an explosion and fire at a hangar at the Stoney Creek Airport.
Nearly two dozen units from area fire departments were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Photos on social media show a huge plume of black smoke emanating from the airport.
Police are asking residents to stay out of the area.
There’s no word as to how the fire started.
Police say no injuries have been reported.
More to come.
