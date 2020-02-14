Explosion, fire at Stoney Creek Airport: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say they are investigating an explosion and fire at a hangar at the Stoney Creek Airport.

Nearly two dozen units from area fire departments were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

@HamiltonFireDep Crews are involved with a large working fire at the Stoney Creek Airport #StrongforYou pic.twitter.com/PjU6EvkEVo — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) February 14, 2020

Hamilton Police are investigating an explosion at the Stoney Creek Airport in #HamOnt. Please stay out of the area as traffic will be affected. More information to follow. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 14, 2020

Photos on social media show a huge plume of black smoke emanating from the airport.

Police are asking residents to stay out of the area.

There’s no word as to how the fire started.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

More to come.