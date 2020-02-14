Menu

Canada

Explosion, fire at Stoney Creek Airport: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 14, 2020 2:50 pm
Hamilton police responded to reports of a fire and an explosion at Stoney Creek Airport on Friday.
Hamilton police responded to reports of a fire and an explosion at Stoney Creek Airport on Friday. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton Police say they are investigating an explosion and fire at a hangar at the Stoney Creek Airport.

Nearly two dozen units from area fire departments were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Photos on social media show a huge plume of black smoke emanating from the airport.

Police are asking residents to stay out of the area.

There’s no word as to how the fire started.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

More to come.

