Fire

Multiple-alarm fire in Ancaster causes $1.5M in damage

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted January 31, 2020 10:47 am
A fire on a residential street in Ancaster caused an estimated $1.5 million in damages.
The Hamilton Fire Department says no one was injured following a multiple-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to two homes in Ancaster on Thursday.

Fire officials say they received a call about a house fire at 61 Symphony Pl., in the Fiddlers Green Road and Amberly Boulevard area. Crews discovered a large two-storey brick home’s garage fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Hamilton Fire Department, the fire moved very quickly, spreading to the rest of the house and roof. It then spread onto the roof of the house next door, 57 Symphony Pl.

Officials say the people inside both of the homes were able to get out without any injuries.

Damage is pegged at $1.5 million. A car inside the garage of one of the homes was also destroyed.

The Ontario fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

 

