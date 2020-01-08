Tenants displaced after significant damage from morning fire in Hamilton apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Tenants of a Duke Street apartment complex have been told they will not be permitted back in their units after a fire left “significant damage” to a three-storey walk-up apartment building, says Hamilton fire.

The residents are now in the care of the Red Cross, which is helping with alternative accommodations, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The Ontario fire marshal is investigating the fire in the city centre, which sent a resident and three firefighters to hospital on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the apartment building at 81 Duke St. just after 5:00 a.m. after a fire was reported in a first-floor apartment.

Hamilton fire says crews were driven back by “high heat and flames” when they tried to enter the unit.

A search for the tenant of the unit – later found outside – contributed to three firefighters suffering heat/smoke-related injuries. Two were eventually released from hospital and the third is undergoing additional treatment.

The tenant of the apartment suffered smoke inhalation injuries.

Hamilton fire says there is significant smoke and heat damage throughout the building, estimated at approximately $500,000.

