Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fire forces Hamilton apartment building evacuation

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 1, 2020 11:17 am
Hamilton firefighters rescued a victim from an apartment fire near the bottom of the Claremont Access early Wednesday morning.
Hamilton firefighters rescued a victim from an apartment fire near the bottom of the Claremont Access early Wednesday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is in critical condition in hospital following a fire in a basement apartment in Hamilton, Ont.

Firefighters responded to a report of alarms sounding at 6 Webber Ave. near the bottom of the Claremont Access just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe says crews found heavy smoke in the basement apartment of the four storey low-rise building and executed “search and rescue and firefighting operations.”

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating 3 separate overnight tow-truck fires

Cunliffe says a person was found in the bedroom area of the apartment as was rescued by firefighters.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Hamilton General Hospital and is in critical condition with smoke inhalation.

Fire crews quickly extinguished flames in the living room area of the apartment but heavy smoke throughout the building forced the evacuation of all the tenants, who were placed inside an HSR bus that was called to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
Apartment fire in Minneapolis leaves 250 homeless on Christmas day
Apartment fire in Minneapolis leaves 250 homeless on Christmas day

All the tenants have since been allowed to return to their units.

Due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, the Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to help with the investigation and the scene is being held by Hamilton police.

No one else was injured and damage is estimated at approximately $5,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceApartment FireHamilton FireSmoke InhalationOntario Fire MarshallHamilton firefightersHamilton apartment fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.