Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Tokyo Smoke, Tweed among first pot shops to close

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 3:33 pm
Packaging for a recreational cannabis product is shown at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed headquarters in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Packaging for a recreational cannabis product is shown at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed headquarters in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang

Canopy Growth is rolling out plans to temporarily close all of its corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail locations across Canada.

In an email release, the company cited “guidance given by public health bodies around the globe” as the reason for the closures.

Effective Monday at 5:00 p.m., 23 stores in Manitoba, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan will close.

READ MORE: B.C. urges U.S. citizens to stay away as province records 3 new coronavirus deaths

The Tweed Visitor Centre in Smiths Falls, Ont., will be closing its doors as well.

“This is a big decision but it was also an easy one to make – our retail teams are public-facing and have been serving an above-average volume of transactions in recent days,” says Canopy Growth’s CEO, David Klein.

Online orders will still be accepted from both Tokyo Smoke and Tweed’s websites in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ontario to suspend all eviction notices, enforcement amid COVID-19 spread

For other provinces, patients will be able to continue purchasing medical cannabis through Spectrum Therapeutics.

“We have a responsibility to our employees, their families, and our communities to do our part to ‘flatten the curve’ by limiting social interactions. For us, that means shifting our focus from retail to e-commerce,” says Klein.

WATCH: COVID-19 quarantine concerns for workers

COVID-19 quarantine concerns for workers
COVID-19 quarantine concerns for workers

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusMarijuanaCOVID-19CannabisWeedPot shopsTweedcoronavirus in manitobaTokyo Smoke
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.