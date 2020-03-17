Coronavirus: Tokyo Smoke, Tweed among first pot shops to close

Send this page to someone via email

Canopy Growth is rolling out plans to temporarily close all of its corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail locations across Canada.

In an email release, the company cited “guidance given by public health bodies around the globe” as the reason for the closures.

Effective Monday at 5:00 p.m., 23 stores in Manitoba, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan will close.

The Tweed Visitor Centre in Smiths Falls, Ont., will be closing its doors as well.

“This is a big decision but it was also an easy one to make – our retail teams are public-facing and have been serving an above-average volume of transactions in recent days,” says Canopy Growth’s CEO, David Klein.

Online orders will still be accepted from both Tokyo Smoke and Tweed’s websites in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

For other provinces, patients will be able to continue purchasing medical cannabis through Spectrum Therapeutics.

“We have a responsibility to our employees, their families, and our communities to do our part to ‘flatten the curve’ by limiting social interactions. For us, that means shifting our focus from retail to e-commerce,” says Klein.

