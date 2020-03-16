Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario to suspend all eviction notices, enforcement amid COVID-19 spread

By David Lao Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 10:33 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 10:48 pm
Ontario reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19

The Ontario government says it is suspending all new eviction notices in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds across the country.

A statement sent out Monday evening from the Ministry of the Attorney General said, “Tribunals Ontario is reviewing pending eviction matters in light of the rapidly evolving circumstances related to COVID-19 and no new eviction orders will be issued until further notice.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to open 17 COVID-19 testing centres

The statement also said that Sheriff’s offices were asked to postpone any scheduled eviction enforcements set for this week.

Ontario has reported a total of 172 cases of the virus, following an announcement of 32 new cases earlier on Monday.

READ MORE: Ontario may be seeing community transmission as 32 new coronavirus cases confirmed: officials

Health officials said that the province may be seeing the virus spread through community transmission.

Story continues below advertisement

“The numbers are going up very rapidly. It’s a very quickly-evolving situation now,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health.

Ford government announces new measures for Ontario workers amid coronavirus outbreak
Ford government announces new measures for Ontario workers amid coronavirus outbreak

“We have found that the numbers of new cases have almost doubled in a few days … We really cannot definitively rule out community transmission. That is why, at this point, we feel that we need to take more measures.”

Of the total 177 cases, five have been resolved.

— With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton and Ryan Rocca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioCoronavirusCanadaCoronavirus OntarioEviction NoticesCoronavirus rentalEviction enforcement ontarioontario eviction coronavirusontario eviction notices
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.