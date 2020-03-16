Coronavirus: Ontario announces 32 new cases, bringing provincial total to 172

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 32 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the current provincial active case total to 172, a short decline in the increase in numbers from Sunday.

Of the total 177 cases, five have been resolved.

Health officials report 1537 cases are under investigation, 8464 have come back with a negative result.

All the new cases are said to be in self-isolation. Eleven are from Toronto, three from Ottawa, five in York Region, four from Hamilton, four from Peel Region, one from Niagara, one from Durham, one from Halton Region, one from Sudbury and one from the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph area.

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

