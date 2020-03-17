2 presumptive coronavirus cases of COVID-19 have connections to UNB

Send this page to someone via email

Horizon Health is telling members of the University of New Brunswick community to self-monitor for symptoms of the novel coronavirus after two presumptive cases were identified on campus.

In a message to students and faculty members on Monday, Horizon Health confirmed the two new cases have connections to UNB.

“Given the presumptive cases at UNB, the worldwide circulation of this virus, and the pace of international travel in the last two weeks, we ask all members of the university community to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days,” the message reads.

“If you develop symptoms like headache, congestion, achiness, fever, cough or difficulty breathing between now and March 25, immediately isolate yourself … from other people and stay home from work and school.”

Dr. Paul J. Mazerolle, president and vice-chancellor of the university, said in a campus-wide message that both individuals are being closely monitored by public health officials.

“Given the two presumptive cases on campus, and the accelerating pace of the newly-diagnosed COVID-19 infections in Canada, UNB is transitioning to provide only essential services as directed by New Brunswick Public Health,” Mazerolle wrote.

“Over the next 48 hours, we will be scaling down operations to only those essential to the delivery of courses by alternative methods and business continuity purposes.” Tweet This

Students at UNB have received a notice saying that there are "presumptive cases" of COVID-19 in the university community. Students, staff and faculty are being asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/NxpTq636rm — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) March 16, 2020

UNB, along with St. Thomas University and Mount Allison University, suspended all in-person classes last week. Classes are expected to resume remotely for each school for the remainder of the year.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, announced Monday there are now seven cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, all connected to a woman who recently returned from France.

Five of the cases are presumptive and two are confirmed.

In total, 196 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in New Brunswick.