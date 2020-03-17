U.S. florist creates toilet paper bouquets in response to coronavirus panic-buying

Send this page to someone via email

As shoppers rush to stores to panic-buy toilet paper during the COVID-19 outbreak, one U.S. florist has figured out a way to capitalize on the circumstances.

Blossom Events and Florist, an Arkansas-based company, has swapped out flowers for toilet paper rolls in a bid to help its clients make their loved ones smile during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company shared a photo of one of its employees holding a beautiful bouquet of hygienic paper on Friday, writing: “Why be ordinary when you can be extraordinary? Same-day delivery… While supplies last.”

It’s a move to encourage people to support a local business while also sharing a highly sought-after product.

“Everybody needs a good laugh,” David Faulkner, co-owner of the company, told Wave3. “As you can see, we aren’t just your typical florist.”

The bouquet of toilet paper costs the same as a dozen roses, KAIT8 reports, ringing in at US$75.

“Same element, same base. Same concept. It has greenery, it has water, it has a vase, it has a ribbon,” Faulkner told the broadcast station. “Lots of mechanics on the inside. It took a lot of labour. You just can’t make tissue paper look pretty. You just can’t.”

The idea has taken the internet by storm, as the company’s social media post now boasts 133,000 shares, nearly 3,000 comments and 10,000 reactions.

“Great marketing,” one person commented, while another said: “Awesome, creative, hilarious and very useful.”

One woman shared her own experience being gifted toilet paper, writing: “I went to my grandniece’s 1st birthday party and the party favours were two rolls of toilet paper and a bottle of hand soap.”

One customer commented: “[It] will last a little bit longer than flowers. You can mail it to me.”

Faulkner told KAIT8 that the florist has sold a couple toilet paper bouquets so far and has been getting calls from across the country. Unfortunately, the local florist does not deliver to Canada.

