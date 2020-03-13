People hoard essentials as coronavirus fears rise, but panic buying isn’t necessary: experts

Send this page to someone via email

As fears of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, people are hitting the stores to stock up on essentials like toilet paper, canned food, soap and hand sanitizer.

Around the world and at home in Canada, the panic has left stores completely out of stock on these items, leading to supply chain disruptions and leaving some empty-handed.

Some have taken to social media and posted photos of empty shelves, picked-over packages of pasta and other items completely removed in big-name grocery stores like Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s.

While panic is a “very human” response, Steven Hoffman, director of the Global Strategy Lab, previously told Global News, it’s neither helpful nor proportionate to the current risk level.

Although Health Canada has recommended people build emergency kits — including items like water, non-perishable foods and prescription medication — they’ve also said stockpiling essentials in bulk isn’t necessary right now.

“It is easier on the supply chain if people gradually build up their household stores instead of making large-scale purchases all at once,” reads the site. “To do this, you can add a few extra items to your grocery cart every time you shop.” READ MORE: Panic over coronavirus is ‘very human,’ but experts say the risk is low Not heeding these universal warnings, many have gone ahead and stockpiled anyways. A Costco location in Ajax, Ont., saw line ups stretching nearly the entire length of the store. A Costco location in Ajax, Ont., was full of customers, with lines stretching almost the entire length of the store. Global News

In New York City, people are buying pasta in massive quantities — except lasagna noodles, for some reason.

all over nyc, coronavirus preppers are hoarding pasta but leaving behind lasagna! poor lasagna. pro tip: if u break it up into smaller pieces it just becomes janky pappardelle pic.twitter.com/NgXajHhVNj — Yasmin Tayag (@yeahyeahyasmin) March 6, 2020

A Trader Joe’s location in Los Angeles is completely barren, leaving little food for those who didn’t make it in during the first-wave panic-purchase rush.

In LA I literally can’t find food. Everyone rly needs to stop hoarding. It’s ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/efMelu6prn — lauren (@LaurenEvelyn__) March 13, 2020

One L.A. resident had a sense of humour about an interesting typo made at a local Costco. The typo means the store’s next shipment of toilet paper isn’t coming for another 23,000 years, the Twitter user wrote.

With all the panicking and hoarding, my local Costco is out of toilet paper for the next 23,000 years. If only I had a DeLorean and 1.21 Gigawatts of power. #coronavirus #CostcoPanicBuying pic.twitter.com/82SRgyqv2X — Gabrielle Birchak (@GabriellBirchak) March 5, 2020

A grocery store in Guelph, Ont., is seeing checkout lineups that stretch around the perimeter of the store as well as empty shelves where water once was.

Water and toilet paper shelves are barren in one Guelph, Ont., grocery store. Global News

Checkout lineups stretched around the perimeter of a Guelph, Ont., grocery store. Global News

A Toronto Loblaws located on Lakeshore Boulevard had only a few items left on the shelves and a ton of Easter candy.

A Loblaws location on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto had empty freezer and meat sections. Global News

Canned goods were nearly all gone at a Lakeshore Boulevard Loblaws location in Toronto. Global News

Shelves are totally empty in certain stores in Germany.

Empty shelves in Germany #coronavirus Fun fact: The German word for panic hoarding is Hamsterkauf, made up of the German words for “hoarding” (hamstern) and “buy” (kaufen) “Hamstern” comes from the hamster, which stores food in its cheeks. pic.twitter.com/K4rhh798HQ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 2, 2020

Fresh eggs, dairy and vegetables appear to be moving quickly in Denmark, while beer and toilet paper remain in stock.

Some panic buying in Denmark fresh vegetables, dairy and eggs gone, still plenty of beer and toilet paper #covid19 #covid19denmark pic.twitter.com/2ap9zh1V1K — Brian L 🖥 (@BrianLockwood) March 12, 2020

Grocery stores in the European country had lines starting before the sun even rose on March 11.

Hoarding has started in Denmark #COVID19dk pic.twitter.com/ijOYivbQUc — Dr Anuja Pradhan (@anujap) March 11, 2020

A social media user from the Philippines shared a photo from a local grocery store rationing soap and hand sanitizer.

Amidst this hoarding and panic buying i hope people dont vent out their frustration to our fellow fist line workers. They dont wanna go out as much as you do but they have to if they want have food on the table A drop of kindness in this sea of chaos is enough to cause a ripple pic.twitter.com/4dCABo4HkL — sana ol (@Last1Braincell) March 11, 2020

One Twitter user pointed out that the elderly, who may not be able to head to grocery stores, will be the ones who suffer.

This photo hit me hard The shelves are empty from people needlessly stock piling food so their cupboards are overflowing, but what about the ones who truly need it! The Coronavirus wont be whats deadly to the elderly, itll be you lot hoarding food thatll kill them pic.twitter.com/GJScY5wnjL — 𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖑 (@Carl_THFC) March 12, 2020

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

