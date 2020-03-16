Coronavirus: Jann Arden to livestream mini-concert as Canadians are asked to stay home

Send this page to someone via email

Iconic Canadian musician Jann Arden will livestream a special mini-concert Monday, as the country moves to more drastic social distancing measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, British Columbia moved to ban gatherings of more than 50 people, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the closure of the border to non-citizens and asked Canadians to stay home as much as possible.

LISTEN: Jann Arden talks about live-streamed mini-concert amid pandemic

Arden said the concert is meant to bring light to people during a frightening and stressful time.

“Sometimes you feel very helpless in situations that are new. I mean, obviously very unprecedented things [are] going on all over the globe. And I thought, what am I good at? Well, I know how to sing,” Arden told CKNW Monday.

READ MORE: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to most foreign travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

“Most people are probably sitting either at home or some place they would normally not at three o’clock in the afternoon. So I just thought, I’m going to do a little mini concert. I’m just going to sing some songs.”

The concert will be streamed on Arden’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. MT (5 p.m ET, 2 p.m. PT).

2:23 Coronavirus outbreak: Canada cases surpass 400, more than 34,000 tested Coronavirus outbreak: Canada cases surpass 400, more than 34,000 tested

“We’re just going to play some songs and have some laughs. It isn’t all gloom and doom. My God, we live in modern times where … we’re communicating right now globally,” she said.

“Imagine had they had any even a fraction of this kind of information, say, in 1918 with the Spanish flu circling the globe?“

Arden said amid the fear that COVID-19 has sparked, she’s been heartened by how people and businesses have risen to the challenge, offering financial support and help to bring supplies to those in self-isolation.

She said Canada’s response reminds her of the way her grandparents spoke of people’s resilience during the Great Depression and two world wars.

Efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have seen live performances cancelled across the country.

Canada’s Juno music awards have been scrapped, while Live Nation has suspended scheduled concerts.

Canada has confirmed more than 400 cases of COVID-19 and recorded four deaths — all in B.C.

