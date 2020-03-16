Halifax Regional Municipality to provide update on COVID-19 planning

As Mayor Mike Savage and his staff come out of self-isolation, the Halifax Regional Municipality is set to provide a public update on its planning for COVID-19.

Savage will join representatives from Halifax Transit and the municipality’s Emergency Management Office in a press conference 4 p.m. ADT today, which will be livestreamed from the HRM’s Facebook page.

Last week, Savage and some municipal staffers went into voluntary self-isolation after confirming a possible link to someone being tested for COVID-19. On Monday, the mayor confirmed via social media that test came back negative, end both his and his team members’ need to be in isolation.

In the interests of social distancing, however, all will continue to work from home.

The municipality updated its list of precautionary measures on Monday afternoon, including the postponement all of its in-person public engagements and events, and the closure of all its libraries, effective Tuesday.

Public transit remains limited to 150 passengers per ferry ride and the number of available seats on buses, although the first seat closest to the driver may be restricted in the interests of social distancing and ensuring availability for wheelchair users.

The municipality has also warned the public that transit operators may be wearing a face mask, but “this is not a mandated requirement, but a personal choice we support.”

Municipal recreation facilities, arenas and community centres are also closed, but essential services — including waste collection, water and first response — will continue.

There are currently five presumptive cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, all related to international travel or exposure to someone who has been outside of Canada in recent weeks. As of March 16, Nova Scotia has completed 676 tests for COVID-19, 671 of which came back negative.

Across Canada, the status of the COVID-19 outbreak is evolving rapidly, with governments from coast to coast to coast requesting that all residents practise social distancing and self-isolation if they’ve travelled internationally.