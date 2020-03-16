Coronavirus: Halifax mayor, staff no longer in self-isolation as test comes back negative

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and his staff are no longer in self-isolation but are continuing to work from home after they had a possible link to someone seeking testing for COVID-19.

Savage confirmed in a social media statement that the results for the person tested for COVID-19 came back negative.

“Naturally, this outcome is a relief, to the person who underwent testing as well as my office team that went into voluntary isolation,” Savage said. “This will not be an anomaly, but rather indicative of the challenges all of us will more certainly face as we unite against a virus the respects no borders or boundaries.”

The man who was tested had travelled to a mining conference in Toronto, but was not a direct contact of the mayor’s office.

Shaune MacKinlay, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, says they are now no longer considered to be in voluntary self-isolation, but are following recommendations from the provincial government.

On Sunday, the provincial government confirmed there are now three presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia. That resulted in the province introducing new preventative measures, including working at home if you’re able.

“We fall into that category, so we’re already working from home anyway,” MacKinlay said.

In Savage’s statement, he reiterated the importance of heeding the advice of public health officials in the days to come.

“Now is the time for unprecedented action, broad social responsibility, faith in science over opinion, and compassion for those for whom the days and weeks ahead will be especially trying,” he said.

He added that the city will continue to make decisions in concert with the recommendations and direction of public health.

“Follow social distancing measures as directed, and please show small kindness in whatever ways you can: check in with others, find ways to help those who will need it most,” Savage said.

“As a community we have faced challenges before, and we have come through them. I know we will again.” Tweet This

