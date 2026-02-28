Queen’s University students stranded in Doha after Iran attack shuts down airspace

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Queen’s University students is stranded at an airport in Doha, Qatar, after escalating hostilities in the Middle East prompted regional airspace closures and widespread flight disruptions.

Claire Haffner, a fourth-year undergraduate biology student, said the group had boarded a flight to Toronto following a field course in Sri Lanka, with a stopover in Doha, when they heard an announcement.

After being in the air for an hour and a half, “there was an announcement that the airspace was closed and we had to turn back,” she said.

The disruptions follow major strikes by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran, sharply intensifying tensions in the region.

In return, Iran responded by launching missiles in Israel and nearby Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar, which resulted in an immediate shutdown of airspaces across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was an initial panic among me and my classmates,” Haffner said.

She said the Qatar Airways flight returned to Doha, where passengers were briefly kept on board before disembarking into what she described as a “chaotic scene” inside the airport.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Everybody rushed off the plane in a big mob,” she said. “It was chaotic earlier — there were crowds everywhere and lines, and trying to talk to staff. Everybody is dealing with it differently, but we’re all overwhelmed.”

After several hours, the group was told they would not be flying out Saturday night.

Haffner said they were still waiting for word on when the airspace would reopen.

“There’s been a feeling of uneasiness ever since,” she said. “There’s a sinking feeling in your gut, and you can read the news, and you know what’s going on outside … even though you’re protected in the airport.”

She said some students quickly purchased electronic SIM cards to stay in touch with family back home.

Trying to stay optimistic, Haffner told Global News, “We are in a safe place, the airport feels like a safe space. I am very lucky to be travelling with these classmates and my professor.”

Queen’s University said it is in direct contact with faculty leaders travelling with the group.

Story continues below advertisement

“We recognize that this situation may be distressing for the students and their families, and their safety and well-being is our top priority,” the university said in a statement to Global News.

“Queen’s is in direct contact with the faculty leaders in Doha to offer support and assistance. We have been advised that the group is safe and currently at the airport.”

The university said it partners with International SOS to provide emergency assistance for community members travelling on university-sanctioned activities and that the group has access to 24-hour multilingual support, including help with flight arrangements.

“We will remain in close contact with the faculty leaders and continue to offer support as they await further information on next steps,” the statement said.

Global Affairs Canada has updated its travel advisories for Canadians travelling to and from Gulf nations, including Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Syria and the United Arab Emirates, warning of “ongoing military activity” in the region.

Flights in and out of Canada to the region have faced cancellations and delays.

– With files from Darya Zargar