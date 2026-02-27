WWE Hall of Fame ring belonging to wrestling legend recovered after stolen

Send this page to someone via email

A WWE Hall of Fame ring belonging to the late British Bulldog has been recovered after someone attempted to pawn it in Lloydminster, according to family members.

Harry Smith, who performs under the alias Davey Boy Smith Jr., said online that his father’s ring had been found after police were called when someone tried to sell it.

“Good news!!… my dad’s WWE Hall of Fame ring has been FOUND!!! Someone tried to pawn it, and the police were called! Thank you all for your help and getting the word spread on this matter!” Smith wrote.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Diana Hart Smith also confirmed the ring was located at a pawn shop in Lloydminster and is “in the process of being returned” to Smith.

“Great news! Davey’s WWE Hall of Fame Ring has been found at a pawn shop in Lloydminster and the ring is in the process of being returned to @dbsmithjr,” she wrote in a post on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

The ring had been reported stolen Wednesday during a break-in involving Canadian Wrestling’s Elite while the promotion was touring in the area, before leaving for Saskatoon.

The original British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame posthumously in 2020, nearly two decades after his death in 2002.

The ring represents both a professional honour and a family heirloom passed down to his son, who calls it “priceless.”