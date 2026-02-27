Menu

Canada

WWE Hall of Fame ring belonging to wrestling legend recovered after stolen

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 6:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WWE Hall of Fame ring stolen'
WWE Hall of Fame ring stolen
RELATED: Davey Boy Smith Jr., son of the British Bulldog is in a different fight off the mat, as his dad's WWE Hall of Fame ring was stolen from his trailer.
A WWE Hall of Fame ring belonging to the late British Bulldog has been recovered after someone attempted to pawn it in Lloydminster, according to family members.

Harry Smith, who performs under the alias Davey Boy Smith Jr., said online that his father’s ring had been found after police were called when someone tried to sell it.

“Good news!!… my dad’s WWE Hall of Fame ring has been FOUND!!! Someone tried to pawn it, and the police were called! Thank you all for your help and getting the word spread on this matter!” Smith wrote.

Diana Hart Smith also confirmed the ring was located at a pawn shop in Lloydminster and is “in the process of being returned” to Smith.

“Great news! Davey’s WWE Hall of Fame Ring has been found at a pawn shop in Lloydminster and the ring is in the process of being returned to @dbsmithjr,” she wrote in a post on social media.

The ring had been reported stolen Wednesday during a break-in involving Canadian Wrestling’s Elite while the promotion was touring in the area, before leaving for Saskatoon.

The original British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame posthumously in 2020, nearly two decades after his death in 2002.

The ring represents both a professional honour and a family heirloom passed down to his son, who calls it “priceless.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

