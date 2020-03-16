Coronavirus: COVID-19 assessment centre opens in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 assessment centre will open in Barrie, Ont., at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Local health officials say there may be lengthy waits at the facility and that bringing a valid Ontario health card will expedite residents’ visits.

“At the assessment centre, you will be seen by a health-care professional who will provide you with the necessary care and instructions for followup,” officials say.

“The swab test for COVID-19 is not being provided at the assessment centre, however should the health-care team determine that you require a swab, you will receive further information.”

The assessment centre is located at 490 Huronia Rd. near the back building of the Eagle Ridge complex. It will be open on Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

