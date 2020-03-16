West Edmonton Mall closes waterpark, Galaxyland in response to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

West Edmonton Mall has closed down the World Waterpark and Galaxyland in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several other attractions are also closing: Marine Life, Crystal Labyrinth Mirror Maze and Ed’s Bowling.

Story continues below advertisement

The mall itself remained open as of Monday morning, as did the Fantasyland Hotel and West Edmonton Mall Inn. It said in a statement that some tenants had opted to reduce operating hours.

The mall made the announcement Sunday night, just hours after the province announced that all schools in the province would close.

2:13 All classes cancelled, new restrictions in place as Alberta sees first potential community-spread COVID-19 cases All classes cancelled, new restrictions in place as Alberta sees first potential community-spread COVID-19 cases

Several other malls have also changed their operating hours in response to the pandemic.