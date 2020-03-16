Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ski hills in southern Alberta, eastern B.C. close temporarily

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 11:29 am
Cases of coronavirus in Alberta have risen to 56, up by 17 in last 24 hours: Premier Kenney
Premier Jason Kenney announced that cases of coronavirus have risen in the province by 17 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 56.

Attempts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic have led Resorts of the Canadian Rockies to stop its operations at several ski hills in Western Canada.

In an online statement, RCR said as of midnight Monday, March 16, the following ski hills would be closed for a week:

  • Fernie Alpine Resort
  • Kimberley Alpine Resort
  • Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
  • Nakiska Ski Area

“Here at RCR our number one priority is the safety, health and well-being of our guests, team members, and the communities which we live, work and play in,” RCR said in the notice.

“As tough a decision as this has been, we feel it is the right thing to do under the current circumstance.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta Facebook groups offering support amid COVID-19 pandemic

RCR said it would be evaluating possible re-opening dates for the resorts later in the week.

The number of coronavirus cases in Alberta rose to 59 over the weekend, with the province taking aggressive measures to “flatten the curve,” including cancelling all classes and closing all daycares.

READ MORE: Flatten the curve: How one chart became a rallying cry against coronavirus

The province has also put restrictions on things like visiting long-term care facilities and places of worship.

The City of Calgary also declared a state of local emergency on Sunday, which closed all libraries, recreational centres and also suggested restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Three ski hills in the Edmonton area closed for the season over the weekend.

CoronavirusCOVID-19FernieKimberleyCoronavirus AlbertaNakiskaCOVID-19 AlbertaKicking HorseResorts Of The Canadian RockiesCoronavirus Alberta ski killsCoronavirus FernieCoronavirus KaniskaCoronavirus Kicking HorseCoronavirus Kimberly Alpine Resort
