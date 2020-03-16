Coronavirus: Ski hills in southern Alberta, eastern B.C. close temporarily

Send this page to someone via email

Attempts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic have led Resorts of the Canadian Rockies to stop its operations at several ski hills in Western Canada.

In an online statement, RCR said as of midnight Monday, March 16, the following ski hills would be closed for a week:

Fernie Alpine Resort

Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Nakiska Ski Area

“Here at RCR our number one priority is the safety, health and well-being of our guests, team members, and the communities which we live, work and play in,” RCR said in the notice.

“As tough a decision as this has been, we feel it is the right thing to do under the current circumstance.”

RCR said it would be evaluating possible re-opening dates for the resorts later in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of coronavirus cases in Alberta rose to 59 over the weekend, with the province taking aggressive measures to “flatten the curve,” including cancelling all classes and closing all daycares.

The province has also put restrictions on things like visiting long-term care facilities and places of worship.

The City of Calgary also declared a state of local emergency on Sunday, which closed all libraries, recreational centres and also suggested restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Press conference has wrapped. Full list pic.twitter.com/Bufnx3sIoB — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) March 16, 2020

Three ski hills in the Edmonton area closed for the season over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement