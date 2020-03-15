Menu

Health

Some Edmonton malls put COVID-19 measures into place, reduce hours

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 3:18 pm
The West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015.
The West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson

Some malls in the Edmonton area are adding extra precautions and reducing hours as COVID-19 concerns continue to rise.

At West Edmonton Mall, measures are being put into place at the World Waterpark, including closing several slides and the zipline as well as reducing hot tub capacity.

The mall will also be reducing capacity at the Galaxy Land 7D theatre and closing the kids’ ball pit in the amusement park.

The Sea Lions Rock Show has also been cancelled.

The mall said on its website that it is adding hand sanitizer stations at entrances and near information directories. It said all employees are being given guidelines on prevention and precautions.

READ MORE: Coronavirus calls for self-isolation. Here’s how to do it properly

At Southgate Centre Mall, tenants are being given the option to reduce operating hours to 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Stores won’t be required to reduce hours and access hours to the property will remain unchanged. The reduced hours will remain in place for two weeks before being reassessed.

Story continues below advertisement

The mall said it is ensuring hand sanitizer will be available and increasing housekeeping practices in common areas.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: WHO encouraging social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Kingsway Mall has implemented similar measures: retailers are being given the option to reduce their hours to 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. starting Monday, March 16, for an initial two-week period. The mall has added hand sanitizers and increased cleaning.

Londonderry Mall didn’t list any changes to its hours but said it was cancelling March break and Easter events that were planned at the centre.

Several malls have yet to announce details or changes. On Sunday, the latest update from Edmonton City Centre Mall said it is open regular hours. Mill Woods Town Centre, Northgate Centre, and South Edmonton Common had no alternative hours or COVID-19 info listed on their websites.

Supporting small business in Edmonton as coronavirus panic spreads
