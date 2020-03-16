On-site classes suspended for the rest of winter semester: Fleming College

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College is suspending all on-site classes at its campuses for the rest of the winter semester due to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak in Ontario. The decision follows the announcement of the first confirmed case in Peterborough.

Students are not expected to return to any of the college’s four campuses for the remainder of the semester.

The semester will be completed through online and alternate delivery which will begin on March 23.

The college had previously announced it would suspend until Tuesday March 17.

“I want to thank all students, parents, employees and community partners for their patience and understanding. We are in uncharted territory and our goal is to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said college president Maureen Adamson.

“I must say how impressed I have been by the response and support from our employees and partners as we rapidly develop our responses to this unprecedented health crisis and do the utmost to protect our communities.” https://twitter.com/Fleming_Pres/status/1239317353814470658 Tweet This

Fleming College as detailed its measures online. Students should expect to receive information from their faculty by March 20.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

