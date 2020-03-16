Coronavirus: Louis Riel School Division asks bus drivers to watch for symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

The Louis Riel School Division is asking bus drivers to keep an eye out for any child who has cold or flu symptoms, and prevent them from boarding the bus.

The new protocol, which started Monday, will stay in effect until further notice.

“This new protocol is being introduced for the safety and well-being of our students and staff on our school buses and requires parents/guardians to do their part to help us mitigate any risk and participate in our efforts as Manitobans to slow the spread of the virus,” the division said in a statement.

Here are the new steps drivers have to take, according to the division:

Adults accompanying students at the bus stop will remain present until the bus departs.

As students board the school bus, drivers will make eye contact with each individual (students and accompanying adults) and visually assess each person to see if anyone is displaying cold- or flu-like symptoms.

If any student is showing cold- or flu-like symptoms or informs the school bus driver they are feeling unwell, the school bus driver is required to inform the student and their accompanying adult that they are not allowed on the school bus and should not attend school.

If a student is showing cold- or flu-like symptoms and there is no parent/guardian or adult present who can take them home, the student will be allowed to board the school bus.

Any student who boards a school bus with cold- or flu-like symptoms will be seated at the back of the bus and isolated from other students as best as possible.The bus driver will immediately inform dispatch of any student who has boarded the school bus with cold- or flu-like symptoms. The school principal will be contacted, and they will prepare for the arrival of a student showing cold- or flu-like symptoms at the school.

