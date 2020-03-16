Menu

Canada

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ asks city for cheaper parking rates amid coronavirus outbreak

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 7:03 am
Updated March 16, 2020 8:03 am
Winnipeg Parking Authority
The Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone is asking for city parking rates to be lowered amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Shane Gibson/Global News

The Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone (BIZ) is requesting that the City of Winnipeg lower parking rates amid coronavirus concerns.

The organization is encouraging Winnipeggers to support local businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves but is asking the city to make it easier for local residents to do so.

READ MORE: University of Manitoba, Red River College look at moving classes online, other methods in wake of novel coronavirus

“Downtown businesses are already facing the prospect of a major drop in income as office workers are encouraged to work from home,” Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, said in a statement.

“It’s time city council show support for downtown businesses by reducing the hourly parking rate and committing to a city parking strategy before the end of the year.”

The BIZ is requesting city council reduce the current hourly parking rate by at least 50 cents. It says the reduction would ensure downtown retailers aren’t further penalized at a time when local businesses are already threatened.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Exchange District business owners fed up over ‘piecemeal’ development in the area

Currently, street parking on city streets ranges from $2.50 to $3.50 per hour between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

The BIZ says many downtown stores are independent or family-owned businesses and are facing a major drop in income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

