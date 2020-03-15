Menu

Health

Coronavirus: YMCA daycares in southwestern Ontario shut down until April 6

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 12:40 pm
How not to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: The COVID-19 pandemic can be frightening and overwhelming for our mental health. Julia Foy has some strategies to stay calm during the new coronavirus crisis.

The YMCA has temporarily closed all of its child care operations in southwestern Ontario amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent to families registered in child care, the regional YMCA said, “we have made the decision to close all child care operations effective immediately and until April 6th.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: YMCA of Southwestern Ontario cancels March Break camps

“It is our intention to provide a full fee credit for the duration of closure.”

“As we have various payment schedules in place for families, refunds may be processed as either payment cancellations or retroactive refunds,” the YMCA said.

Families with immediate questions or concerns regarding the cancellations are advised to contact their child care director.

The move follows a recent decision to cancel all March Break camps in southwestern Ontario.

The YMCA said additional updates will be posted to its website as well as relevant social media channels.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsDaycareChild Carecoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaday careAre YMCA day cares open?Child care operationsday caresYMCA of Southwestern Ontario
