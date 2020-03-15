Coronavirus: Here are the prominent Canadians in self isolation over COVID-19

As the number of cases of a novel coronavirus continues to rise in this country, some notable Canadians and people with ties to Canada are self-isolating. They include:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their family

The Trudeaus have gone into 14 days of self-isolation after Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K. The prime minister says he doesn’t have any symptoms and has not been tested — based on his doctors’ advice — but he will work from home because he was in close contact with his wife.

Toronto Mayor John Tory

Tory recently returned from a trade mission to London. He announced Friday that he has no symptoms but said he would go into self-isolation for the following 12 days.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King

King released a statement Friday saying both he and his family were self-isolating after a trip to Boston earlier in the week.

P.E.I. Health Minister James Aylward

Aylward also announced Friday that he would be in self-isolation following a trip to Ireland.

The Toronto Raptors

The mostly American Toronto-based NBA team (which counts two Canadians on its roster) has seen members go into self-isolation after they played against the Utah Jazz. Two players with that team have tested positive for COVID-19. The Raptors players have since tested negative for the virus, but they’re staying in isolation nonetheless.