Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Here are the prominent Canadians in self isolation over COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2020 8:37 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian travelers urged to return immediately
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian travelers urged to return immediately

As the number of cases of a novel coronavirus continues to rise in this country, some notable Canadians and people with ties to Canada are self-isolating. They include:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their family

The Trudeaus have gone into 14 days of self-isolation after Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K. The prime minister says he doesn’t have any symptoms and has not been tested — based on his doctors’ advice — but he will work from home because he was in close contact with his wife.

READ MORE: Canadians abroad urged to return home while ‘commercial options still available’

Toronto Mayor John Tory

Tory recently returned from a trade mission to London. He announced Friday that he has no symptoms but said he would go into self-isolation for the following 12 days.

Story continues below advertisement

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King

King released a statement Friday saying both he and his family were self-isolating after a trip to Boston earlier in the week.

Federal government addressing Canadians’ COVID-19 concerns
Federal government addressing Canadians’ COVID-19 concerns

P.E.I. Health Minister James Aylward

Aylward also announced Friday that he would be in self-isolation following a trip to Ireland.

The Toronto Raptors

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Countries worldwide announce lockdowns, restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak

The mostly American Toronto-based NBA team (which counts two Canadians on its roster) has seen members go into self-isolation after they played against the Utah Jazz. Two players with that team have tested positive for COVID-19. The Raptors players have since tested negative for the virus, but they’re staying in isolation nonetheless.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauCoronavirusCOVID-19Toronto RaptorsCanadaJohn Torytrudeaucoronavirus canadaCovid19Toronto Coronavirusself isolationSophie TrudeauDennis KingCanada Coronavirus CasesJames Aylward
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.