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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    April 16, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    Try This
    April 16, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    Pull up your pants your TDS is showing.

  2. Try This
    April 16, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    This is good news. It should have happened when Trump agreed to stop attacking Iran. After all, that was part of the ceasefire he agreed to.
    This should help Trump keep his side of the agreement. Now he just has to get over his phobia about nuclear. He is not upset when Israel has it…
    This should peace talks be at the home of the aggressor, or like Iran, at a neutral country. I guess Trump wants to be the big peacemaker (although everyone sees him as the big bully).

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Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire for peace talks

By Maya Gebeily, Laila Bassam, Alexander Cornwell and Katharine Jackson Reuters
Posted April 16, 2026 12:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Israel and Lebanon hold talks in Washington'
Israel and Lebanon hold talks in Washington
Israel and Lebanon got together for the first peace talks in decades Tuesday. Sajjan Gohel from the Asia Pacific Foundation talks about what it means and where the two countries go from here.
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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. Eastern time, signaling a pause in Israel’s conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah that has raged in parallel to the war with Iran.

Trump’s statement, posted on Truth Social, did not specify which day the ceasefire would begin but a U.S. official said it would start on Thursday.

Pakistan had earlier said that peace in Lebanon was essential for talks it is mediating to end the war between the United States and Iran.

Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters the group had been informed by Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon that a one-week ceasefire could begin on Thursday evening.

Asked if Hezbollah would commit to the truce, Fadlallah said everything was tied to Israel’s commitment to halt all forms of hostilities, and credited Iran’s diplomatic efforts for the possible ceasefire.

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Trump said he had held excellent conversations with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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An Israeli cabinet source said Netanyahu’s security cabinet had convened for an urgent discussion on the Lebanon ceasefire.

Click to play video: 'U.S. hosts rare diplomatic meeting between Israel, Lebanon amid conflict'
U.S. hosts rare diplomatic meeting between Israel, Lebanon amid conflict

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran spilled into Lebanon on March 2, when Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire in support of Tehran, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon just 15 months after the last major conflict.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 2,100 people in Lebanon since March 2 and forced more than 1.2 million to flee, Lebanese authorities say. Hezbollah attacks have killed two ⁠Israeli civilians, while 13 Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon since March 2, Israel says.

An Israeli security official said the Israeli military had no plans to withdraw forces from southern Lebanon during any ceasefire.

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Trump, in another social media post, said he will be inviting Netanyahu and Aoun to the White House for “meaningful talks” between the two countries, which have remained in an official state of war since Israel was established in 1948.

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