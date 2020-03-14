Menu

Health

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, family self-isolates after U.S. trip 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2020 10:51 am
Progressive Conservative leader Dennis King addresses supporters after winning the Prince Edward Island provincial election in Charlottetown on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Progressive Conservative leader Dennis King addresses supporters after winning the Prince Edward Island provincial election in Charlottetown on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King and his family are self-isolating after a trip to Boston earlier this week.

READ MORE: Halifax mayor, staff in voluntary isolation amid coronavirus concerns

In a statement issued late Friday, King says they were in the U.S. for less than 24 hours and he’s been told by health officials that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 to both he and his family is considered extremely low.

King says he and his family are “feeling great” and aren’t experiencing any symptoms, but they are following the advice of the chief public health officer, and are self-isolating and self-monitoring at home for the next 14 days.

Spread of COVID-19 led to large number of cancellations in N.S.
Spread of COVID-19 led to large number of cancellations in N.S.

The premier says he will continue to work from a satellite office in his home, while government meetings will be conducted by phone.

It was announced earlier Friday that Health Minister James Aylward was also in self-isolation after returning from a trip to Ireland.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Dalhousie University, MSVU to suspend in-person classes on March 16

P.E.I. has no reported presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Prince Edward IslandPEICovid19P.E.I.Dennis KingPremier Dennis KingPrince Edward Island Premier Dennis King
