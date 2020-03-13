Coronavirus: Dalhousie University to suspend in-person classes on March 16

Send this page to someone via email

Dalhousie University in Halifax announced Friday that in-person classes for Dalhousie and King’s students will be suspended March 16 to 20 as a preventive measure against COVID-19

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is highest priority, and it is vital we do our part to reduce the transmission of COVID-19,” the university said in a statement.

According to the university, the suspension of classes will help increase social distancing and allow instructors time to shift to alternative means of teaching, such as online.

To date, there are currently no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement