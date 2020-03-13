Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Dalhousie University to suspend in-person classes on March 16

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 4:13 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Dalhousie University in Halifax announced Friday that in-person classes for Dalhousie and King’s students will be suspended March 16 to 20 as a preventive measure against COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is highest priority, and it is vital we do our part to reduce the transmission of COVID-19,” the university said in a statement.
According to the university, the suspension of classes will help increase social distancing and allow instructors time to shift to alternative means of teaching, such as online.

To date, there are currently no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19HealthDalhousie Universitycoronavirus pandemicUniversity of King's Collegecoronavirus in Nova Scotiapandemic Nova Scotia
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.