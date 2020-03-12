Halifax mayor, staff in temporary isolation amid coronavirus conerns

Halifax’s Mayor’s Office is closed and all staff are in voluntary isolation after they became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for COVID-19.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage tweeted about the situation Thursday afternoon.
“Earlier today my office became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for COVID-19,” the mayor tweeted.
“As a precaution, we have closed the Mayor’s Office and all staff are in voluntary isolation until we know more.”
No other details have been released.
More to come.
