Halifax mayor, staff in temporary isolation amid coronavirus conerns

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s Mayor’s Office is closed and all staff are in voluntary isolation after they became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for COVID-19.

READ MORE: NSHA expects increased number of people to test for coronavirus after March break

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage tweeted about the situation Thursday afternoon.

“Earlier today my office became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for COVID-19,” the mayor tweeted.

“As a precaution, we have closed the Mayor’s Office and all staff are in voluntary isolation until we know more.”

Earlier today my office became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for COVID-19. As a precaution we have closed the Mayor’s Office and all staff are in voluntary isolation until we know more. #BetterSafeThanSorry. — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) March 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

No other details have been released.

More to come.