Health

Halifax mayor, staff in temporary isolation amid coronavirus conerns

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 4:34 pm
Halifax mayor Mike Savage addresses the crowd at the annual Treaty Day parade in Halifax on October 3, 2016.
Halifax mayor Mike Savage addresses the crowd at the annual Treaty Day parade in Halifax on October 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax’s Mayor’s Office is closed and all staff are in voluntary isolation after they became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for COVID-19.

READ MORE: NSHA expects increased number of people to test for coronavirus after March break

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage tweeted about the situation Thursday afternoon.

“Earlier today my office became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for COVID-19,” the mayor tweeted.

“As a precaution, we have closed the Mayor’s Office and all staff are in voluntary isolation until we know more.”

Story continues below advertisement

No other details have been released.

More to come.

