Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Toronto Raptors team members cleared of COVID-19 after recent tests

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 10:56 pm
NBA suspends season after player tests positive for COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: NBA announced it is suspending the season following the conclusion of Wednesday's games after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. (March 11)

Members of the Toronto Raptors team who travelled to play the Utah Jazz have been cleared of COVID-19 after a Jazz player was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The announcement was shared by the team in a statement Friday night.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors, staff to go into self-isolation due to possible coronavirus exposure

“All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative. Results for one additional person are pending,” the statement said.

“These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene and, most importantly, carefully monitor our health.”

READ MORE: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

The National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended its season on Wednesday after Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The Jazz were set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena when the game was cancelled before tip-off.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jazz played the Toronto Raptors on Monday. On Thursday, the team said several players and staff members were going into a 14-day period of self-isolation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Toronto RaptorsNBARaptorscoronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaToronto raptors CoronavirusToronto Raptors COVID-19Toronto Raptors COVID-19 testing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.