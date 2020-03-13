Coronavirus: Toronto Raptors team members cleared of COVID-19 after recent tests

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Toronto Raptors team who travelled to play the Utah Jazz have been cleared of COVID-19 after a Jazz player was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The announcement was shared by the team in a statement Friday night.

“All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative. Results for one additional person are pending,” the statement said.

“These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene and, most importantly, carefully monitor our health.”

READ MORE: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

The National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended its season on Wednesday after Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The Jazz were set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena when the game was cancelled before tip-off.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jazz played the Toronto Raptors on Monday. On Thursday, the team said several players and staff members were going into a 14-day period of self-isolation.