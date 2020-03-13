Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor John Tory to self-isolate after trip to England

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he is entering a 12-day self-isolation period after a recent business trip to London, England in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Tory said he was following the advice of health officials who recommend anyone who travelled outside of the country in the last 14 days should then self-isolate for that same amount of time.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 19 new cases of coronavirus, bringing provincial total to 79

Tory returned home from England on Wednesday and said he has no symptoms.

There are currently 79 cases of coronavirus in Ontario, five of which have been resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, City of Toronto officials announced the closures of all licensed child care centres and recreation centres. A multitude of popular attractions in the city followed suit, including the CN Tower and the Royal Ontario Museum.

Most closures run until April 5, at which point, officials said they will reassess the situation.

March Break camps were also cancelled in the city.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All publicly funded schools in Ontario closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

“I said yesterday that residents and businesses need to know that we have their backs. I want to thank federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau for the announcement he made this afternoon to support businesses through this pandemic,” Tory said, adding he will continue on as Mayor while in self-isolation.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life to be Mayor of Toronto,” the statement said. “That is true every single day but as you all know, we all have days of great joy and days which are much tougher.

“Now, it is time for that solidarity, that support, that love, and yes, that sacrifice to come to the fore again. We will come through this together.”