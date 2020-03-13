Coronavirus: City of Toronto closing licensed child care centres, recreation centres

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has announced all non-essential buildings are being closed amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, and Chris Murray, Toronto’s city manager, said as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday all licensed child care centres, recreation centres, libraries and museums will be closed until April 5.

It was also announced March break camps will be cancelled.

The City of Toronto’s council and committee meetings have been suspended.

Permits for events at City of Toronto facilities and parks have been cancelled with the exception of wedding chambers at civic centres.

City hall, Metro hall and all Toronto civic centres will remain open.

The following emergency services are unaffected by the closures:

– Toronto police, fire and paramedics services

– TTC

– Toronto Water operations, wastewater collection and treatment

– Waste collection

– Shelters and respite centres

– Long-term care homes (visitor restrictions in place)

– Roads, sidewalks maintenance

– Snow removal

More to come.