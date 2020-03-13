Menu

Health

Coronavirus: City of Toronto closing licensed child care centres, recreation centres

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 5:16 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 5:50 pm
GTA families rethink March Break travel plans during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: A normally busy time for travel for Toronto-area families has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Sean O’shea reports on travellers that have shown up for their flights, and those that have cancelled.

The City of Toronto has announced all non-essential buildings are being closed amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, and Chris Murray, Toronto’s city manager, said as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday all licensed child care centres, recreation centres, libraries and museums will be closed until April 5.

It was also announced March break camps will be cancelled.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 19 new cases of coronavirus, bringing provincial total to 79

The City of Toronto’s council and committee meetings have been suspended.

Permits for events at City of Toronto facilities and parks have been cancelled with the exception of wedding chambers at civic centres.

City hall, Metro hall and all Toronto civic centres will remain open.

Story continues below advertisement
Parliament to shutter for 5 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

The following emergency services are unaffected by the closures:

– Toronto police, fire and paramedics services
– TTC
– Toronto Water operations, wastewater collection and treatment
– Waste collection
– Shelters and respite centres
– Long-term care homes (visitor restrictions in place)
– Roads, sidewalks maintenance
– Snow removal

More to come.

