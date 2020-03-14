U.S. announces new travel restrictions amid new coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. government is imposing new restrictions on travel from Europe as it grapples with the new coronavirus pandemic.

Effective midnight ET on Monday, the U.S. is adding the U.K. and Ireland to its travel ban.

Previously, the country banned all non-residents from entering the U.S. from most of Europe. Citizens and U.S. residents are exempt from the order.

The announcement was made by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who appeared at a Saturday afternoon press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

