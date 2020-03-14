Coronavirus: Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 101

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario confirmed 22 new cases of novel coronavirus in the province on Saturday, raising the provincial total to 101.

It is the highest daily increase in Ontario since the outbreak began. Of the 101 cases, five are resolved.

Many of the new cases involve patients with international travel history, though the transmission source for 16 of the new cases is listed as “pending.”

READ MORE: Ontario health official recommends cancellation of events with over 250 attendees

All of the people are reported to be in self-isolation.

On Friday, the province confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health recommended the immediate suspension of all large events and gatherings of over 250 people.

The federal government also recommended on Friday that Canadians avoid all international travel amid concerns involving the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.