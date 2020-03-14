Barrhead teen killed in highway crash on Thursday: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Barrhead RCMP are investigating what caused a two-vehicle crash that left a teen dead on Thursday night.

In a news release issued Friday, police said officers responded to a collision on Secondary Highway 651, east of Highway 33, at 9:30 p.m.

“A car heading westbound on Secondary Highway 651 collided with a car heading eastbound,” RCMP said. “A 17-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the westbound car — from Barrhead, Alta. — was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said the driver and two passengers of the other car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the areas was disrupted for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst worked at the scene.

