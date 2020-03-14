Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Barrhead teen killed in highway crash on Thursday: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 1:15 am
Updated March 14, 2020 1:19 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Barrhead RCMP are investigating what caused a two-vehicle crash that left a teen dead on Thursday night.

In a news release issued Friday, police said officers responded to a collision on Secondary Highway 651, east of Highway 33, at 9:30 p.m.

“A car heading westbound on Secondary Highway 651 collided with a car heading eastbound,” RCMP said. “A 17-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the westbound car — from Barrhead, Alta. — was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said the driver and two passengers of the other car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the areas was disrupted for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst worked at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPCollisionFatal CrashTrafficdeadly crashHighway 33Barrhead RCMPSecondary Highway 651
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.