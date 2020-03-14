Menu

Highway 15 crash kills 34-year-old pickup truck driver: Strathcona County RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 1:26 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A 34-year-old pickup truck driver was killed on Thursday after a semi-truck collided with his vehicle, according to Strathcona County RCMP.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the semi-tractor was travelling eastbound on Highway 15 when it failed to stop at a red light, colliding with a pickup truck travelling southbound on Highway 830,” RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

READ MORE: Barrhead teen killed in highway crash on Thursday: RCMP

Police said officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. They said the pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the semi-truck was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police did not say if any charges are being laid and noted they do not expect to provide any further updates to the media about the crash.

